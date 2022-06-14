Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
