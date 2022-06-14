Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

