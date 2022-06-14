Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.90. Eltek shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,869 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -2.10.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
