Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.90. Eltek shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,869 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -2.10.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

