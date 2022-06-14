Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,351,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 2,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.7 days.

Emera stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Emera has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

