Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Up 53.0% in May

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMHTF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, ingestible extracts, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company distributes its medical products through licensed wholesale pharmacies and to licensed wholesale clients.

