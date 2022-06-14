Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 6535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Specifically, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

