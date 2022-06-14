ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.60 ($20.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.67) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.