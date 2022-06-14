ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.60 ($20.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.67) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
