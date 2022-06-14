Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

