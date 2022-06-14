Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

Encompass Health stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

