Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.00.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,121,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,020.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 23.01 and its 200 day moving average is 27.92. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

