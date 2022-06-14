Eneraqua Technologies plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ETP)

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ETP opened at GBX 281 ($3.41) on Tuesday. Eneraqua Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 299 ($3.63).
About Eneraqua Technologies (Get Rating)
