Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

