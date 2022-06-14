Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 5.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 239,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,479,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several brokerages have commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 528.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

