Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 239,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,027,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $818.03 million, a PE ratio of 547.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

