Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,325,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.