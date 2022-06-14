Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 676,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Several analysts have commented on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60.
About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
