EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.60

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.