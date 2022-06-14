EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.60

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Several analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.
In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EngageSmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
