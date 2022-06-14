Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the May 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 711,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at $6,680,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enovix by 52.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 418,325 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

