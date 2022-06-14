Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 16,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,093,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Enovix alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.