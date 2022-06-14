Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ETTX opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETTX shares. Wedbush cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.