Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ETTX opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.
