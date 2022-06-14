Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Entergy by 114.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

