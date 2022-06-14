Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.74

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.74 and traded as low as $30.00. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 21,603 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $363.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

