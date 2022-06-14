Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) were up 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 193,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 162,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.
Entourage Health Company Profile (CVE:ENTG)
