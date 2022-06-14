Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) were up 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 193,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 162,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Entourage Health Company Profile (CVE:ENTG)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

