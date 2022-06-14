Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.49. Envela shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 136,102 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379 over the last three months. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 20.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

