Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.46

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 11865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

