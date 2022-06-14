Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Down to $66.95

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.95, but opened at $65.19. Enviva shares last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 2,394 shares traded.

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

