EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $168.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

NYSE EOG opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

