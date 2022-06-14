EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Director Caixia Ziegler Acquires 500 Shares

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) Director Caixia Ziegler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EPR Properties stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 11,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,739. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

