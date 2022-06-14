EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.