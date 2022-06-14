EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 5.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $42.42. 83,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,620,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $157,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

