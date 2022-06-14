Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $854.31.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EQIX opened at $616.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 1-year low of $614.58 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.
Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
