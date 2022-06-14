Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 14th (AGF.B, BBD.B, CRE, CTS, DCBO, GSV, MMY, OLA, OR)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 14th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.65 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$4.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.30 to C$0.55.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$0.65.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) was given a C$0.43 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

