Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 14th (AGF.B, BBD.B, CRE, CTS, DCBO, GSV, MMY, OLA, OR)

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.65 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$4.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.30 to C$0.55.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$0.65.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) was given a C$0.43 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

