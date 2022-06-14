Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.57

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.57 and last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 946887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

