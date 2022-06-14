Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.57

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.57 and last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 946887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.
Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.89%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.