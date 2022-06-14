Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 2673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
