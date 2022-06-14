Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 2673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Erasca by 202.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after buying an additional 3,299,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Erasca by 103.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 1,961,965 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at $13,849,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Erasca by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 729,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

