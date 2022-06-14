Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50.

On Monday, April 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50.

On Thursday, March 31st, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50.

NYSE RH opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

