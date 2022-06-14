Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $10.57

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.35. Ero Copper shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 679 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82.
About Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
