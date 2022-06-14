Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.93

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.93 and last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 159414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40.

In other news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

