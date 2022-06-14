ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
