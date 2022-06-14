ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

