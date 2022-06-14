Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.44. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 88,768 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James cut Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$61.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

