Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides Acquires 20,000 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE EPRT opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.18%.
A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
