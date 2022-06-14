Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides Acquires 20,000 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EPRT opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.