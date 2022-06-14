Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.98

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 4417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

