Essex Property Trust (ESS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):

6/9/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $352.00.

5/31/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $378.00.

5/25/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $313.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $323.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $340.00 to $333.00.

5/17/2022 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $338.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $352.00.

5/13/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/10/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $367.00.

5/4/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $400.00.

NYSE:ESS opened at $258.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.94 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,012,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

