Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $258.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.73 and a 200-day moving average of $328.26. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $256.94 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

