Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $258.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $256.94 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.20.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

