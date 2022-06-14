Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.00-$14.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.20.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $258.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $256.94 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.73 and its 200 day moving average is $328.26.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

