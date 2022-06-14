EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.03

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.03 and last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 78632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($203.13) to €190.00 ($197.92) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €189.00 ($196.88) to €173.00 ($180.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

