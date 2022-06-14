Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $54.66

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.66, but opened at $53.33. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 1,299 shares traded.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,192,485 shares in the company, valued at $175,043,952.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,700. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

