Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.85

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 12508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.