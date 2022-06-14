Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

