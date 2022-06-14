Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.84

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.21 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,046,679 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.27. The company has a market capitalization of £205.74 million and a PE ratio of -72.10.
About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)
