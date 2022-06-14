Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.84

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.21 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,046,679 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.27. The company has a market capitalization of £205.74 million and a PE ratio of -72.10.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

