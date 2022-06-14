Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLWT opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

